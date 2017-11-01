Nov 1st, 2017

Google Assistant is about to bag support for two new languages. Spanish and Italian will soon be enabled on smartphones, giving you the power of the best virtual assistant on the market in your native tongue.

Google Assistant already has the ability to speak multiple languages, including English, Portuguese, French, German, Japanese, and Korean. Over the coming weeks, Google is adding Spanish for users in the U.S., Mexico, and Spain — as well as Italian for users in Italy.

For now, this applies to Google Assistant on smartphones only; we’ll have to wait longer to see these languages on Google Home. However, Google says it won’t stop working to make the Assistant available to as many people of possible.

Our goal is for the Assistant to be available to help you get things done, no matter what language you speak, what device you’re using or what question you’re asking,” the company says. “Today’s update is another step in that direction.”

Support for Spanish and Italian will be rolling out “over the coming weeks,” Google adds. You’ll get the update automatically on eligible devices running Android 6.0 or later through Google Play Services.
