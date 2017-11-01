Just a couple of weeks ago, the BLU S1 was launched and is a very compelling option in the budget market at just $179. However, when the device launched it was limited in the compatible networks, but that has now changed.

BLU S1 Specs

5.2-inch with 1,280 x 720 resolution display

1.5GHz octa-core MediaTek6750 processor

Mali-T860 GPU

2GB RAM

16GB internal storage expandable up to 64GB

13-megapixel rear camera

5-megapixel front camera

Pre-installed with Android 7.0 Nougat

147.3 x 72.8 x 8.4mm

137g

Now, the BLU S1 can be used with either Sprint or Boost Mobile, along with the traditional GSM networks that it would work with before. Normally, pricing for the BLU S1 starts at $179, but for a limited time, you can hit the button below to get yours for just $129, with free Prime shipping.

Let us know if you’d be interested in the BLU S1, or if you’d pick one up just as a backup.