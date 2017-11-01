Nov 1st, 2017

The ASUS Zenfone 4 lineup was announced way back in August, but there was no mention as to when the devices would be made available here in the States. It seems that wait is over, as the ASUS ZenFone 4, ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro, and ASUS ZenFone 4 Max are all now available in North America.

ASUS ZenFone 4

Starting off with the base model, the ASUS ZenFone 4 comes equipped with a 5.5-inch FHD display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 626 and 4GB of RAM. ASUS has also included 64GB of storage which can be expanded by a microSD card and a 3,300mAh battery

As for the cameras, ASUS packed a dual-camera setup into the ZenFone 4 with the primary lens coming in at 12MP, along with an 8MP secondary sensor. Moving to the front, we have an 8MP selfie shooter, so you can make sure you get the best shot.

Pricing for the ZenFone 4 starts at $399, and the device is made available from the likes of Amazon, B&H Photo, Best Buy, and Newegg.

Buy the ASUS ZenFone 4

ASUS ZenFone 4 Max

Moving to the budget option of the group, there are actually two versions of the ZenFone 4 Max available. Specs for these two don’t vary too much, other than the fact that there is a 5.5-inch HD display option and a 5.2-inch HD display.

The larger 5.5-inch model is powered by the Snapdragon 430 while being coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. The 5.2-inch model is powered by the Snapdragon 425 along with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The final difference comes down to battery life as the larger option has a 5,000mAh battery, and the 5.2-inch variant features a 4,100mAh battery. As for the cameras, both devices are identical, as they are packed with a 5MP and 13MP dual camera setup on the rear, and an 8MP sensor on the front.

Pricing for the 5.5-inch model begins at $199, while the smaller 5.2-inch model is priced at $169.

Buy the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max

ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro

The last device coming to the US is the mac-daddy of the ZenFone 4 lineup with the ZenFone 4 Pro. This is your traditional flagship option from ASUS, as it features a 5.5-inch FHD AMOLED display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage.

As is the case with the other ZenFone 4 options mentioned, the Pro also comes equipped with a dual-camera setup. The 12MP lens acts as the “main shooter” and has OIS built-in, while telescopic 16MP sensor offers 2X optical zoom and 10X total zoom.

Finally, the ZenFone 4 Pro features a 3,600mAh battery and is available from a few different retailers for just $599.

Buy the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro
Let us know what you think about the new ZenFone 4 lineup and if you’re interested in picking up one of these devices for yourself.
