Pixel and Nexus owners have been able to enjoy the fruits offered by Android Oreo for the last few months. However, the rest of us stuck on Android Nougat have been forced to play the waiting game to see how long our respective OEM’s will take to push the update.

Some OEM’s, such as OnePlus, have already been testing Android Oreo and have sent the beta software to owners of select devices. Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus owners seem to be up next on the list, as a few users have reported receiving the beta software for Android Oreo.

One such user, /u/thesbros, was kind enough to provide a copious amount of screenshots showing off different functionalities of the software on their Galaxy S8. These include the new Emoji’s that were introduced with Oreo, as long as the new shortcuts that are present when you long press on an icon on your home screen.

One such screenshot even shows Google’s new Autofill Service, was Samsung has updated to be compatible with Samsung Pass. This is great for those who are tired of having to switch between applications to enter passwords, and you can just have new login entries auto-filled.

For those who want a more in-depth breakdown of everything coming to the Galaxy S8 lineup with Android Oreo, you can check out the screenshot below. This shows the full changelog for the beta program, which includes an update to Samsung Experience 9.0, which is already found on the Galaxy Note 8.

If you’ve managed to sign up for the beta, let us know in the comments below and give us a heads up as to if you’ve run into any issues.