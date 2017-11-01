Amazon’s newly announced Cloud Cam and Key system doesn’t launch until November 8th, but at least they’re not locking this new system to their Fire HD tablets and their specific version of Android. The app for accessing the Amazon Cloud cam while you’re away from the house is now available on the Google Play Store.





If you’ve already pre-ordered the new system, you can snag the app and have it set up for when your new camera and key system arrives on November 8. If you haven’t picked up Amazon’s solution to home security, you can snag the Amazon Cloud Cam by itself for $119 or get two for $199. You can also get the Amazon Cloud Cam and Amazon Key setup for $249.

Amazon Key is only working in a handful of zip codes across the United States for now, but it seems like an interesting idea when combined with Cloud Cam to try and resolve porch piracy.