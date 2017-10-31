Oct 31st, 2017

Impressive specifications for the upcoming Razer Phone have been revealed early by a U.K. smartphone retailer. They hint at a device designed with gaming and multimedia in mind, with features that you won’t find in other Android-powered flagships.

The official unveiling of the Razer Phone is just 24 hours away, but Razer has done a great job of keeping the device under wraps until now. That was until U.K. retailer 3G listed the device on its website prematurely, confirming many of its specifications and its design.

Unsurprisingly, the Razer Phone looks a lot like the Robin from Nextbit, the smartphone maker Razer acquired back in January. That means it has fairly large bezels above and below its display that won’t go down well in late 2017, but its internals will help some fans look beyond them.

The device is expected to pack a 5.72-inch IGZO display with a 120GHz refresh rate, and support for the wide color gamut. That means it should look terrific — unlike the Pixel 2 — and will be incredibly responsive, which is important when playing fast-paced games.

The Razer Phone will also feature Dolby ATMOS sound through front-facing stereo speakers and amplifiers certified by THX. It will have dual cameras on its back — one 12-megapixel sensor with a wide-angle lens and f/1.7 aperture and one 13-megapixel zoom sensor.

The handset will be powered by a 4,000mAh battery that supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0, and a whopping 8GB of RAM. It will also support 4G Super Voice technology. Although it isn’t mentioned in the listing, we’re also expecting the Razer Phone to have a Snapdragon 835 processor.

It’s worth noting that this listing could be inaccurate as nothing is confirmed just yet, but those specifications seem too obscure to be mere placeholders. 120Hz displays and features like Dolby ATMOS aren’t commonplace.

We’ll find out for certain tomorrow, November 1, when Razer makes its first smartphone official.
