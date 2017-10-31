Oct 31st, 2017

Before I started writing full-time for Phandroid, I used to spend most of my time covering the Nintendo Switch launch over at NintendoToday.com. During the launch, I wanted to test the battery life of the Switch and how long it would go when connected to a portable external source like the RAVPower power bank, which offers a whopping 26,800mAh extra juice for any USB-C device like the Nintendo Switch or your smartphone in your pocket.

I’ve been pleased with the 10 extra hours I can get on my Nintendo Switch or to keep my phone charged while traveling, which is why I always try to keep an eye out for good deals. You can snag several RAVPower accessories for 20% off using the coupon USBCPHAD so if you recently switched from a micro USB device and you’re looking for replacement cables, this is a pretty good deal.
