HMD Global put the Android world on notice when the company re-introduced the Nokia brand into the fray, with the Nokia 6 leading the way (at the time). The Nokia 6 has been around since February, and was brought to the US in June, but you could only purchase the device from Amazon.

Starting today, that is no longer the case as you can now head over to your local Best Buy and pick up the Nokia 6 for just $229.99. Sure, you don’t get the $60 savings offered for Amazon Prime Exclusive version, but if you want a no-frills experience, then you can get the carrier-unlocked model from Best Buy today.

As a reminder, the Nokia 6 features a 5.5-inch display, while being powered by the Snapdragon 430 SoC, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. The device also comes equipped with a 16MP rear-facing camera, 8MP selfie camera, and a 3,000mAh battery.

I mean, for just $230, the Nokia 6 definitely seems like a great option for those who need a solid mid-range phone. But I’ll probably be hanging on for the Nokia 8 to come to the States, or whatever is happening with the new OnePlus device. Regardless, let us know whether you’ll be picking one up for yourself.