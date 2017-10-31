At an event in New Delhi, India, HMD Global took to the stage to announce its latest device with the Nokia 2. The device is nestled quite nicely in the budget market, as pricing for the device starts at just €99 ($115).

Specs for the Nokia 2 include a 5-inch HD display, while Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 212 SoC has been coupled with 1GB of RAM to power the device. Also included is 8GB of expandable storage, which can take advantage of a microSD card up to 128GB.

The front-facing camera features a 5MP “fixed-focus” sensor, while the rear camera comes equipped with an 8MP autofocus sensor with an LED flash. However, the biggest piece of information regarding the Nokia 2 comes down to the battery.

HMD Global has packed a 4,100mAh battery into the Nokia 2, while claiming that the device will last for at least 2-days before needing a charge. It will be interesting to see if the device can actually follow through on those claims, but we’ll have to wait and see.

As we mentioned previously, the Nokia 2 is priced at €99 ($115) and comes in three color options:

Pewter/Black

Pewter/White

Copper/Black

The Nokia 2 will go on sale sometime in “mid-November” but there’s no mention of which countries the device will be launching in. Let us know what you think about the Nokia 2 in the comments below.

