I’m like the rest of the world and automatically downloaded Super Mario Run on both iOS and Android as soon as it was made available. Oh, and yeah, I paid the $10 for each version since Nintendo won’t let the purchase transfer despite linking the Nintendo accounts.

Today, Nintendo announced its operating profits for Q3 2017, and stated that Super Mario Run has been downloaded more than 200 million times. However, the game hasn’t quite taken off the way Nintendo expected, likely due to the rather large $9.99 price tag needed to unlock the full game.

According to Tatsumi Kimishima, president of Nintendo, the company has “not yet reached an acceptable profit point” for the game. Of course, this was just the start for Nintendo’s venture into the mobile world, so there is a lot to learn from in this regard.

In fact, Kimishima confirmed that Nintendo is still planning to release a few games for mobile platforms over the next year or so. One such game is the upcoming Animal Crossing game, which was confirmed to be coming to Android and iOS in November.

Let us know whether you still play Super Mario Run and if you ended up paying the $10 to unlock the full game.

[Engadget]