Oct 31st, 2017

The Misfit Vapor was announced at CES back in January, and it was met with quite a bit of fanfare. However, the smartwatch/fitness tracker was delayed multiple times, leaving everyone wondering if this was going to turn into “Vaporware”.

Last week, we finally got word that the Vapor would be launching on October 31st, which happens to be today! However, it seems that “launch” and “pre-order” are two different things, and the Vapor is only available for pre-order from the Misfit website.

There’s another catch, and that comes to those who were looking to pick up any of the Rose Gold color combinations, as those are “Out of Stock” and won’t be shipping until December. However, if you want either the “Jet” or “Stainless Steel” models, you can place your pre-order today for $199.99.

Misfit Vapor Specs

  • 1.39-inch AMOLED Display
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 SoC
  • 4GB Storage
  • Heart Rate Monitor
  • Android Wear 2.0
  • Virtual Touch Bezel

The Jet Misfit Vapor is said to be shipping on November 7th, while the Stainless Steel variant is said to be shipping on November 10th. Plus, the landing page claims “limited quantities available” for both models, so it seems that Misfit is running out of stock already, or didn’t have enough, to begin with.

Nonetheless, you can hit the button below to place your pre-order for the Misfit Vapor, and hopefully, we’ll see it begin landing on doorsteps sometime within the next week or two.

Buy the Misfit Vapor
