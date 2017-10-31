November 2nd is likely the date that we’ll see the HTC U11 Life and HTC U11 Plus announced, we are getting more and more details regarding the latter. Yesterday afternoon, @evleaks shared the three color options that the U11 Plus is expected to come in – Black, Silver, Translucent.

Obviously, the most interesting color option is “Translucent” as this would very likely make JerryRigEverything extremely happy. While it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to see all of the internals of the device, HTC has likely made it possible to at least see some portions of what is held beneath the case.

As for specs that we’re expecting see with the U11 Plus, we are expecting to see the Snapdragon 835 SoC powering the device, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM along with 64GB or 128GB of storage. The display itself should measure in at 6-inches and feature a WQHD+ resolution, which would be gorgeous alongside the bezel-less design.

Let us know what you think about the U11 Plus and if you would be interested in seeing a new smartphone released with a “translucent” covering.