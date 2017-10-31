Google has rolled out a new Android 8.1 Oreo beta that fixes an installation issue with the first release. The update will be available to those who were forced to revert back to Android 8.0.

Google first made Android 8.1 available to developers last week. However, many were unable to try out the release because it would not install on their devices. “Couldn’t install system update,” read the error message, before users were reverted back to Android 8.0.

Now a Google Community Manager has confirmed that another Android 8.1 beta update is rolling out now. You should be able to download the new OTA if you were one of the users affected. “Thanks to all of those that sent up reports, and helped us get to the bottom of this,” Google says.

Because this is an early Android 8.1 release, you should expect some bugs and instabilities. We don’t recommend that you install it on a primary device you rely on every day.