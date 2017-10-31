Oct 31st, 2017

The Samsung Galaxy S8 isn’t that old yet, but the Galaxy S9 is already being talked about. Samsung did a great job with the Galaxy S8, which would lead you to believe the Galaxy S9 will be more of an iterative update with a few small changes. That doesn’t appear to be the case if a new rumor is to be believed.

According to a semi-reliable source out of China, the Galaxy S9 back is going to “change a lot.” No further details were given. Just that the back will look different. Now, “a lot” could mean simply the fingerprint scanner is moved or it has the dual-camera setup. We don’t know yet.

What do you think the rumor means? Will the Galaxy S9 look a lot different?
