Hundreds of great games arrive in the Play Store each month. Some are from big-name gaming studios, others are from small indie developers. It can be hard to keep up with them all. Here is our list of some of the best games to launch in the last month. Check it out and you may just find your new favorite game.

The goal of this game is to survive the constant onslaught of obstacles by moving your character to all five zones within a diamond. Collect points before the enemies smash them and keep moving to keep your multiplier high.

In Die Haie the user controls the shark of his choice and struggles to survive, eat all fishes in different locations and eventually defeat the evil boss. The game is simple, fast and hard to master.

Lead your Digimon to victory as you make use of their Leader Skills, Signature Skills, and Legacy Skills. Take a break from battles as you create facilities that enable you to power up your Digimon. Make use of various added effects, return to battle and seize victory.

Dotowheel is addictive simple game. All you do is put dots on the wheel. Put dots on the circle in a way that at least three of them have the same number and aren’t blocked by dots with another number.

Drag & Dodge is an addictive, ultra-fast and brilliantly fun single touch arcade game. Touch and hold the screen as long as you can and avoid colliding with your enemies.

Save the Lizard Kingdom by embarking on a dangerous journey into caverns full of cute monsters, traps, loot, and surprises. Packs of monsters are trying to stop you from rummaging through the dungeon and taking their gold. During your adventure, you’ll meet an imaginative horde of enemies that are ready and prepared to stop you in your tracks.

Journey through the zombie apocalypse in a race to save your family. Arm yourself with an arsenal of powerful weapons and do whatever it takes to survive. Maim, mow down, and massacre the Dead.

The enemy has grown bold in spreading across the globe, which is turning everyone into mindless, zombie-like hordes. If the enemy is not stopped soon, the world as we know it will be no more. You have been chosen to lead the ultimate mission across the globe to rescue your comrades, wipe out all of the enemy’s bases, and kill everyone else you encounter.

Explore the strangest worlds and planets, full of fantastic aliens, space-time puzzles, and hidden objects to collect. You will follow the journey of Kosmo, a clumsy, rookie space explorer in search of Nova, his robot girlfriend.

Travel across a world of ice and snow, through burned down ruins and treacherous peaks, to launch a rocket that will reach the stars. Throughout the game, you will play as two survivors of an apocalyptic plague. Help them achieve the unimaginable of building a rocket, so they can return the deceased.

This visually stunning RPG will let you develop your character and upgrade your skills to become the strongest cat out there. Try your skills in one of two modes: CO-OP or PVP – everything in Online Real-Time Multiplayer.

Portal Walk is an adventure and relaxing platform game about Eugene. Eugene stuck between worlds and trying to find way back home. Enter the portal and join to awesome adventures during worlds.

PUSH is a relaxing puzzle game. There are no points, stars, tutorials or move counters. Your goal is to simply push all of the buttons. The puzzle is to figure out how to do that.

We’re all familiar with the sad tale of the charming, yet unintelligent Dodo. But now you can prevent their heart-breaking tale of extinction! Guide the dodos through 100 challenging levels and save this avian dullard from extinction.

Looking for a game with dazzling graphics and classic arcade excitement? Then connect the stars and protect your planet in Seeing Stars! No pay-to-win schemes. No viral gimmicks. Just timeless fun that will test out your skills.

Avoid enemies, collect puzzle pieces, and race against time in this explosive action puzzle game. Each of the Short Fused runners have their own unusual and quirky look. Collect the cast of characters with their unique themes as you conquer your way through the infinite and hectic mazes.

Stranger Things are afoot again in Hawkins, Indiana. Join Hopper and the kids on a new, action-packed adventure! The Game is an action adventure game true to the games our heroes would have played back in the day.

Swish Ball is a new and exciting take on the game that we all know and love. Tap hit, shoot, and swish before the 24s shot clock runs out. Challenge your friends for the big baller crown.

A haunted hotel, an abandoned circus, a burnt-out pillow factory, a dead body pixelating under the bridge, toilets that run on vacuum tubes. In a town like Thimbleweed Park, a dead body is the least of your problems.

Word Select is simple to play. Search, swipe, and connect the letters to guess the scrambled puzzle words. Can you find the right words hidden inside each puzzle? Try now and improve your spelling and train your brain daily!

