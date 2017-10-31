Oct 31st, 2017

If you’ve been patiently waiting for Amazon to launch the new Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Plus, the wait is now over. The 2nd generation Echo is now available for $99.99 with Prime shipping, while the Echo Plus is available for $149.99.

The Amazon Echo 2017 is a bit smaller and cheaper than the original Amazon Echo, but features some welcome improvements. Mainly, the Echo 2017 includes Dolby Digital sound, increased listening distance, as well as the ability to connect multiple devices for multi-room audio.

As for the Amazon Echo Plus, this one looks more like the original Echo, but is still priced less than the first-generation product. For a limited time, Amazon is throwing in a Philips Hue Bulb to get you started on the path to smart home domination.

Both Echo devices offer 7 seven microphones, which should make it much easier for Alexa to hear your commands, even if the music bumping. And as expected, these products also feature new-and-improved speakers for a better overall listening experience.

You can hit the button below to snag one for yourself today, and let us know whether you’ll be doing so.

Buy the Amazon Echo 2nd Gen
