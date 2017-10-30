Oct 30th, 2017

ZTE showcased its take on a foldable smartphone earlier this month, but the device won’t go on sale until November 1st and then only on AT&T’s online store. If you want to swing by your local AT&T store and play with one, you’ll have to wait until November 17 to get your hands on the new foldable device.

You can purchase the device outright for $725, or get it through AT&T Next with 30 monthly payments of $24.17. That puts the foldable ZTE Axon M into the same competition category with the Galaxy S8, LG V30, and the LG G6 which is a hard sell when those flagship phones feature the same (or better) specs.

If a phone featuring two screens is a definite novelty that you have to have though, you don’t have to wait long to get the device. Here’s a quick spec reminder in case you missed the ZTE Axon M reveal and coverage we did a few weeks back. Don’t miss our 7 things to love or hate about the ZTE Axon M.

ZTE Axon M Specs

  • 5.2-inch 1080p display x2
  • Snapdragon 821 processor
  • 4GB RAM
  • 20MP camera (acts as front and rear facing)
  • 3,180mAh battery
  • Headphone jack
  • 12.1mm thick, 230g

Launching with last year’s Snapdragon 821 setup is the thing that hurt the LG G6 this year and it’s sure to hurt the Axon M among those who prefer fresh specs on their devices. What do you think? Would you be interested in this if the price were lower?
