ZTE showcased its take on a foldable smartphone earlier this month, but the device won’t go on sale until November 1st and then only on AT&T’s online store. If you want to swing by your local AT&T store and play with one, you’ll have to wait until November 17 to get your hands on the new foldable device.
You can purchase the device outright for $725, or get it through AT&T Next with 30 monthly payments of $24.17. That puts the foldable ZTE Axon M into the same competition category with the Galaxy S8, LG V30, and the LG G6 which is a hard sell when those flagship phones feature the same (or better) specs.
If a phone featuring two screens is a definite novelty that you have to have though, you don’t have to wait long to get the device. Here’s a quick spec reminder in case you missed the ZTE Axon M reveal and coverage we did a few weeks back. Don’t miss our 7 things to love or hate about the ZTE Axon M.
ZTE Axon M Specs
- 5.2-inch 1080p display x2
- Snapdragon 821 processor
- 4GB RAM
- 20MP camera (acts as front and rear facing)
- 3,180mAh battery
- Headphone jack
- 12.1mm thick, 230g
Launching with last year’s Snapdragon 821 setup is the thing that hurt the LG G6 this year and it’s sure to hurt the Axon M among those who prefer fresh specs on their devices. What do you think? Would you be interested in this if the price were lower?