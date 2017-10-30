ZTE showcased its take on a foldable smartphone earlier this month, but the device won’t go on sale until November 1st and then only on AT&T’s online store. If you want to swing by your local AT&T store and play with one, you’ll have to wait until November 17 to get your hands on the new foldable device.

You can purchase the device outright for $725, or get it through AT&T Next with 30 monthly payments of $24.17. That puts the foldable ZTE Axon M into the same competition category with the Galaxy S8, LG V30 , and the LG G6 which is a hard sell when those flagship phones feature the same (or better) specs.

If a phone featuring two screens is a definite novelty that you have to have though, you don’t have to wait long to get the device. Here’s a quick spec reminder in case you missed the ZTE Axon M reveal and coverage we did a few weeks back. Don’t miss our 7 things to love or hate about the ZTE Axon M.

ZTE Axon M Specs

5.2-inch 1080p display x2

Snapdragon 821 processor

4GB RAM

20MP camera (acts as front and rear facing)

3,180mAh battery

Headphone jack

12.1mm thick, 230g

Launching with last year’s Snapdragon 821 setup is the thing that hurt the LG G6 this year and it’s sure to hurt the Axon M among those who prefer fresh specs on their devices. What do you think? Would you be interested in this if the price were lower?