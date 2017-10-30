Oct 30th, 2017

It’s hard to believe that YouTube TV, a service for watching TV, hasn’t been available on TVs until now. After being available for over 6 months, YouTube TV is finally coming to devices including the Apple TV, Xbox One, Roku, and Android TV. Previously, you had to use Chromecast or AirPlay to watch on your TV.

The new YouTube TV app for TV for start rolling out to set-top boxes in the coming weeks, starting with Google’s own Android TV platform. The interface has been reimagined with big screens in mind, but it’s still very simple to use. There’s a “home page” that will recommend content for you and let you easily pick up with DVR’d content.

The Live tab is where you’ll find a more traditional list of what’s on right now. Of course, since this is a Google product, earch plays a big role in finding stuff to watch. Be on the lookout for YouTube TV on your TV box of choice.

