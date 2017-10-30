It looks like the HTC U11 Life has been unwittingly confirmed by T-Mobile, as a support page for the device went live giving us our first real look outside of leaks. The device appears to feature a fingerprint reader directly below the display and a single camera on the rear of the device.

Support pages for the HTC U11 Life have since been taken down, but you can see the archived versions to get a peep at the specs.

HTC U11 Life Specs – Leaked

5.2-inch 1080P display

Launches with Android 7.1.1

IP67-rated for dust and water resistance

Octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor

3GB RAM

32GB storage with microSD card slot

2,600mAh battery

USB-C port

Edge Sense

Fingerprint reader

HTC has an event planned later this week where the HTC U11 Life is expected to be unveiled. Thanks to this leak, it’s already obvious the phone will be available at T-Mobile at the least. What do you think of the specs and design? Are you interested in an HTC mid-range device?