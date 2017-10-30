Oct 30th, 2017

It looks like the HTC U11 Life has been unwittingly confirmed by T-Mobile, as a support page for the device went live giving us our first real look outside of leaks. The device appears to feature a fingerprint reader directly below the display and a single camera on the rear of the device.

Support pages for the HTC U11 Life have since been taken down, but you can see the archived versions to get a peep at the specs.

HTC U11 Life Specs – Leaked

  • 5.2-inch 1080P display
  • Launches with Android 7.1.1
  • IP67-rated for dust and water resistance
  • Octa-core Snapdragon 630 processor
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB storage with microSD card slot
  • 2,600mAh battery
  • USB-C port
  • Edge Sense
  • Fingerprint reader

HTC has an event planned later this week where the HTC U11 Life is expected to be unveiled. Thanks to this leak, it’s already obvious the phone will be available at T-Mobile at the least. What do you think of the specs and design? Are you interested in an HTC mid-range device?
local_offer    HTC   htc u11 life   T-Mobile  

stars Further Reading

SoftBank will back out of T-Mobile and Sprint merger

HTC teases bezel-less phone

Split the cost of your next HTC smartphone

HTC teases us with U11 Plus render

T-Mobile and Sprint are nearing an agreement

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

2

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

3

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

4

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

After last year’s model went up in smoke (literally), Samsung has a lot riding on this year’s Galaxy Note 8. Does it sit comfortably at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup? Check out our review to find out.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks
close80+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks

We take a look at all of the different features offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and have compiled a list of the best tips & tricks for you to make the best of your device.

10

more_vertT-Mobile's upcoming Galaxy S8 Active passes through FCC
closeT-Mobile’s still unofficial Galaxy S8 Active passes through the FCC

The T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 Active is almost here. The phone just passed through the FCC with support for T-Mobile’s network, including Band 66 and 71.