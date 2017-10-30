The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 have fingerprint scanners on the rear. This is one of the few features that some people haven’t liked about the phones. The scanners are high on the back next to the camera. The placement seems like an afterthought, and according to rumors, that’s exactly what it was.

Samsung has been working on making a fingerprint scanner that’s embedded in the display, but so far they haven’t been able to perfect it. They recently filed a patent in South Korea for a pressure-sensitive in-display fingerprint reader. It’s possible we could see this tech in the Galaxy S9, but more likely it will be on the Note 9.

This would solve one of the few problems with the current generation of Galaxy devices. Plus, it would be a very cool feature for Samsung to show off. Something like this would set the standard in smartphones going forward.

[via SamMobile]