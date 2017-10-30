Oct 30th, 2017

Qualcomm is expected to unveil its next-generation Snapdragon 845 chip at the Snapdragon Technology Summit in December. Like this year’s flagship Snapdragon 835, it is believed Samsung will have first dibs on the entire first production run for its Galaxy S9 lineup.

A leaked poster, which surfaced on Chinese micro-blogging network Weibo, all but confirms the Snapdragon Technology Summit will be held in Maui, Hawaii, from December 4 to December 8. It is expected that the Snapdragon 845 will make its debut during a keynote on the first day of the event.

Recent rumors have suggested the chip will feature eight processing cores, like its predecessor, four of which will be ARM Cortex-A75 cores, while the others will be Cortex-A53 cores. Qualcomm’s new Adreno 630 GPU will handle graphics, and it’s said to be a huge improvement over the Adreno 540.

Samsung is said to be manufacturing the chip using the same 10-nanometer process used for the Snapdragon 835. Its deal with Qualcomm means it will likely have exclusivity over the first batch of processors made, meaning rival smartphone makers will have to wait again.
