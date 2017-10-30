Oct 30th, 2017

It’s been a rollercoaster ride for Google ever since the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL were launched, as we have seen various issues plaguing devices, and even Quality Control problems for some. It seems that the latest story in the saga comes thanks to Lucas on Twitter who found an empty container in his Pixel 2 packaging.

When Lucas unboxed his brand new Pixel 2, he found a plastic holder for the USB C dongle for transferring files between devices, and an empty slot for Pixel earbuds. This was confirmed by the informational pamphlet which stated that Pixel earbuds were included in the box, except for the fact that there was nothing there.

Additionally, it seems that Google wasn’t planning on including a 3.5mm to USB-C adapter, because Lucas claimed the dongle was not included in the box and Verizon was forced to give him one from another box. This really leaves everyone wondering what Google was planning for its in-box headphones, because these headphones seem to be different than the Pixel Buds which are launching later this year.

Have you run into any issues or found something similar in your Pixel 2 packaging? Let us know in the comments below.
