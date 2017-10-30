Last week, we were excited to see some more rumors and renders leaked regarding the OnePlus 5T , and we’re getting this week off on the right foot. @evleaks has shared a new image of the device, which shows off the top half of the device.

Top-half of OnePlus 5T (2.5t? Ha). pic.twitter.com/pmfhdQSgWQ — Evan Blass (@evleaks) October 30, 2017

The image is clearly a press render and shows the iconic Never Settle wallpaper, along with the rumored 18:9 display which is expected to be introduced. There’s not much else to see from this image other than the speaker griller, front-facing camera, and power button on the right-hand side of the frame.

When it comes to what we are expecting from the 5T, it’s likely that we’ll see a 6-inch, 18:9 display, with the Snapdragon 835 SoC at the helm and either 6GB or 8GB of RAM coupled with 64GB or 128GB of storage. The dual-camera setup will also make a return with a 16MP and 20MP sensor, along with the LED flash on the rear.

Speaking of the rear, we are also expecting to see a shift away from the front-facing fingerprint scanner, as OnePlus will need to make space for its bigger display. Instead, the scanner should be rearranged to the rear of the device, nestled between the top of the device and the OnePlus logo on the rear.

As for a launch date, some leaked promotional material suggested a date of November 16th, but we won’t know for sure until the OnePlus 5T is made official. Let us know what you think about the 5T in the comments, and if you’ll be looking to pick one up for yourself.