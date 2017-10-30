In September, details surrounding the phone’s US release — which included an Android One release on Project Fi — were made known and after making its debut at IFA 2017, the Moto X4 is now officially available to purchase from Motorola, Amazon, and Project Fi. The Motorola version is priced at $400, while the Prime-exclusive model gives you $70-off the total asking price in exchange for lock screen ads.

The Moto X4 rounds out Motorola’s mid-range offerings by offering an interesting blend of affordable and premium, combining the two into a well-spec’d, water resistant Android phone. If you’re curious about the rest of the hardware, here’s a quick spec list:

Moto X4 Specs

5.2-inch FHD Display

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 SoC

3GB/4GB RAM

32GB/64GB Storage

16MP Front Camera

8MP/12MP Dual Rear Cameras

3,000mAh Battery

IP68 Water Resistance

Like most of Motorola’s unlocked offerings, the Moto X4 is compatible with all networks here in the US, allowing you to use the phone on your carrier of choice. T-Mobile, AT&T, Verizon, Sprint — they’re all game. If receiving the occasional deal/ad on your lock screen doesn’t sound like a huge issue, you can also save a pretty penny by going the version powered by Amazon Alexa. Can’t beat that deal with a stick. Buy link provided below.