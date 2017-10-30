Google will be releasing the Pixelbook to everyone starting tomorrow, but the company has been updating its online storefront with some new accessories to help get everyone ready. We’ve already seen the Pixelbook Sleeve and Pixelbook Pen Clip, but there’s now a new USB Type-C dock option available from Moshi.

While you may be interested in the Pixelbook, you’ll be resigning yourself to the #donglelife due to the lack of ports on the Pixelbook. In fact, the Pixelbook only features 2 USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. With the Moshi Symbus Dock, you’ll get some extra functionality, as the dock comes equipped with one-HDMI port, one-Gigabit Ethernet port, and two USB-A 3.1 ports.

Now, while this may seem all fine and dandy, you’re going to need to pay attention to one more caveat with this dock – the price. The Moshi Symbus Dock is priced at $124.95 via the Google Store, and is rather overpriced for what it’s offering. There are other options available on Amazon, including this MINIX NEO dock, which has been verified as working with Apple’s MacBook lineup, but has yet to be tested with the Pixelbook for obvious reasons.

However, the MINIX NEO is priced at just $59.90 and features the following ports:

1 – HDMI

1 – Gigabit Ethernet

1 – SD Card Reader

1 – USB-C Port

2 – USB 3.0 Ports

So you can get more ports for half the price, and can get one-day shipping thanks to Amazon Prime. While some folks might opt for the Moshi Symbus due to Google’s recommendation, be sure to keep an eye out on other options that are sure to pop up in the coming days.

Sound off in the comments below and let us know if you’ll be looking to pick up the Pixelbook and are ready to live the #donglelife.