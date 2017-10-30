Oct 30th, 2017

Google will be releasing the Pixelbook to everyone starting tomorrow, but the company has been updating its online storefront with some new accessories to help get everyone ready. We’ve already seen the Pixelbook Sleeve and Pixelbook Pen Clip, but there’s now a new USB Type-C dock option available from Moshi.

While you may be interested in the Pixelbook, you’ll be resigning yourself to the #donglelife due to the lack of ports on the Pixelbook. In fact, the Pixelbook only features 2 USB-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone jack. With the Moshi Symbus Dock, you’ll get some extra functionality, as the dock comes equipped with one-HDMI port, one-Gigabit Ethernet port, and two USB-A 3.1 ports.

Now, while this may seem all fine and dandy, you’re going to need to pay attention to one more caveat with this dock – the price. The Moshi Symbus Dock is priced at $124.95 via the Google Store, and is rather overpriced for what it’s offering. There are other options available on Amazon, including this MINIX NEO dock, which has been verified as working with Apple’s MacBook lineup, but has yet to be tested with the Pixelbook for obvious reasons.

However, the MINIX NEO is priced at just $59.90 and features the following ports:

  • 1 – HDMI
  • 1 – Gigabit Ethernet
  • 1 – SD Card Reader
  • 1 – USB-C Port
  • 2 – USB 3.0 Ports

So you can get more ports for half the price, and can get one-day shipping thanks to Amazon Prime. While some folks might opt for the Moshi Symbus due to Google’s recommendation, be sure to keep an eye out on other options that are sure to pop up in the coming days.

Sound off in the comments below and let us know if you’ll be looking to pick up the Pixelbook and are ready to live the #donglelife.
local_offer    Google Pixelbook  

stars Further Reading

When and where to buy the Google Pixelbook

Google Pop-Up Shops

Here's everything you missed from Google's Pixel 2 event

Google introduces the PixelBook

How to watch the Pixel 2 event

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

2

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

3

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

4

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

7

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

After last year’s model went up in smoke (literally), Samsung has a lot riding on this year’s Galaxy Note 8. Does it sit comfortably at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup? Check out our review to find out.

9

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

10

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks
close80+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks

We take a look at all of the different features offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and have compiled a list of the best tips & tricks for you to make the best of your device.