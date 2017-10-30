While just about everyone else has been obsessed with the issues surrounding the Pixel 2 XL , there is some other stuff happening that is much more exciting. For one, some Geekbench results have appeared which show that LG is in the process of testing Android Oreo for the LG G6 .

Obviously, there’s no mention of when Oreo will be arriving, however, seeing these Geekbench results can get G6 owners pretty excited. As a fellow G6 owner, I’m super excited to see how LG plans to implement Oreo onto the device, and if there will be any extra goodies added to the software.

We’ll be sure to keep everyone updated as to when Oreo will officially be rolling out, but we already have a pretty good idea that Samsung is working on a beta program for S8 owners, and hopefully, LG does the same. Let us know if you’re still rocking the LG G6 and if you’re excited for the update to Oreo.

