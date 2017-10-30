Oct 30th, 2017

While just about everyone else has been obsessed with the issues surrounding the Pixel 2 XL, there is some other stuff happening that is much more exciting. For one, some Geekbench results have appeared which show that LG is in the process of testing Android Oreo for the LG G6.

Obviously, there’s no mention of when Oreo will be arriving, however, seeing these Geekbench results can get G6 owners pretty excited. As a fellow G6 owner, I’m super excited to see how LG plans to implement Oreo onto the device, and if there will be any extra goodies added to the software.

We’ll be sure to keep everyone updated as to when Oreo will officially be rolling out, but we already have a pretty good idea that Samsung is working on a beta program for S8 owners, and hopefully, LG does the same. Let us know if you’re still rocking the LG G6 and if you’re excited for the update to Oreo.

[Geekbench]
local_offer    Android 8.0 Oreo   Android Oreo   LG   LG G6  

stars Further Reading

Samsung mocks Pixel 2 XL display troubles with new ad

LG's mobile division loses $330 million in Q3 2017

LG G6 joins Prime Exclusive lineup

Pre-order the unlocked LG V30 today

Oreo comes to the Nokia 8

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

2

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

3

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

4

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

7

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

8

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

9

more_vertSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

After last year’s model went up in smoke (literally), Samsung has a lot riding on this year’s Galaxy Note 8. Does it sit comfortably at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup? Check out our review to find out.

10

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks
close80+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks

We take a look at all of the different features offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and have compiled a list of the best tips & tricks for you to make the best of your device.