A lot of apps are released in the span of one month. It can be near impossible to keep track of them all. In order to help you find only the best apps that have been released in the last month, we have assembled this list. Below you will find the best apps from the last month. Check it out and see what apps you missed!

New Android Apps

AMC VR is a new virtual reality app from the channel that created The Walking Dead. You can experience scenes in 360 degrees and feel what it’s really like to live with walkers. Get in the middle of Hong Kong-style martial arts training with Into the Badlands’ Fight Camp and stay tuned for new experiences coming soon.

This app allows you to be the eyes for the blind or vision impaired. You can assist the person through a live video connection. All you have to do is explain to the person what they’re seeing. Maybe they can’t quite make out the expiration date on the milk jug. Be their eyes.

Ever wondered why there are physical buttons for volume but not screen brightness? This app lets you use your fingerprint sensor as dedicated brightness control hardware. Swipe your fingers from left to right to adjust the brightness easily and quickly.

Did you know Netflix still rents out DVDs? With this app, you can do it from your phone. DVDs and Blu-ray discs are delivered to you with free shipping. Don’t worry about kiosks, due dates, or late fees. Just update your Queue and Netflix does the work.

ElsiePic is an app for people who are photographers and people who need photographers. You can make money taking photos or find someone to take some photos for you. It’s like Uber for photography.

Whether you’re someone who’s into everything entertainment or someone who wants to keep up with the latest on just The Walking Dead, Destiny 2 or Star Wars, the FANDOM app makes it quick and easy to be in the know.

This simple app lets you mix all of your installed icon packs with ease in a few simple steps. Select which icons do you want to have, confirm your selection and voilà! Your new icon pack is ready to use.

An open-source project developed by volunteers, Lawnchair has quickly become the de-facto choice for Android enthusiasts everywhere. New features are being added regularly with the promise that Lawnchair will always be free and open-source.

The first thing someone does when they steal a phone is power it off. This instantly blocks all of the tracking abilities you might be able to do. lockIO is an app that blocks the ability to turn off your phone, as well as other apps a theif might want to access.

Micasso transforms your photos into artworks using the styles of most famous artists: Picasso, van Gogh and more. Using neural networks and artificial intelligence helps you bring the most famous artists to your mobile to repaint your memorable moments.

Microsoft Edge is Microsoft’s new and much-improved browser. Now, it’s available on Android. It creates one continuous browsing experience for Windows 10 users across their devices. Content and data sync seamlessly in the background, so users can browse across devices, without skipping a beat.

Seamlessly store the movies you’ve collected in one place—so you can watch them when and where you want. Movies you buy on any platform will be available in the Movies Anywhere app at no extra charge. Also, your movies will be available across platforms.

Shop It To Me is the leading free personal sale shopping assistant for Women’s and Men’s clothing. Shop It To Me will search hundreds of online stores like Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, Bloomingdales, Neiman Marcus, Shopbop, J.Crew, and Anthropologie.

Soundparty is a musical toy anyone can use to easily create songs by assembling and arranging musical building blocks. Absolutely no musical experience is required. What’s more, songs are sent and received as small blocks of text (not audio files), so you can easily share the songs you’ve created.

This app finds incomplete and extendable data from OpenStreetMaps in your vicinity and displays it on a map as markers. Each of those is solvable by answering a simple question to complete the info on site. You can easily help update maps.

Weekly App Roundups

Best of the Best

The Google Play Store has hundreds of thousands of apps to choose from. This list only scratches the surface. We’ve published numerous Best Android Apps lists for everything from dating to education. Check out the lists below to explore even more!