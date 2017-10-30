Oct 30th, 2017

It seems like every week we’re writing a new story about Android malware. A new report from Trend Micro suggests several apps on Google Play have been using native code injection to load dynamic JavaScript script in order to mine cryptocurrency. Two apps in particular were discovered using this method which can increase the wear and tear on your device, reduce battery life,  and it can lead to a significant decrease in performance for your device.

Trend Micro detected the malicious code being used in two apps, both of which have over 50,000 downloads on the Google Play Store. One is a rosary app, while the other is designed to help you find discounts from various sites.

Both apps work the same way by loading a JavaScript library from Coinhive and begin mining using the attacker’s Coinhive site key. Trend Micro was able to analyze some of the samples of code to determine that these malicious apps are generating a profit for their users. In one example, the attacker made over $170 USD over an unknown period.

Trend Micro has alerted Google to the offending apps and they’ve since been removed from the Google Play Store, but this is just more evidence that you shouldn’t install some of the shadier apps without knowing fully what they do.
local_offer    android apps   Google Play Store   Malware  

stars Further Reading

Full list of Chromebooks with Android app support (Google Play Store)

Google Play Protect may be weak

Amazon introduces newly redesigned Kindle app

Google launches security rewards program for Google Play

Dirty Cow Linux exploit used by Android malware

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

2

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

3

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

4

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

After last year’s model went up in smoke (literally), Samsung has a lot riding on this year’s Galaxy Note 8. Does it sit comfortably at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup? Check out our review to find out.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks
close80+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks

We take a look at all of the different features offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and have compiled a list of the best tips & tricks for you to make the best of your device.

10

more_vertT-Mobile's upcoming Galaxy S8 Active passes through FCC
closeT-Mobile’s still unofficial Galaxy S8 Active passes through the FCC

The T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 Active is almost here. The phone just passed through the FCC with support for T-Mobile’s network, including Band 66 and 71.