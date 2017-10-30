If you’re on the fence about the future of virtual assistants, Amazon has made the choice a bit easier by discounting the Echo Dot by $10 bucks so you can snag one for only $40. This probably isn’t the best deal we’ll see on Echo Dot devices with Black Friday so close, but it’s pretty tempting to nab one to try it out next to Google Home.

If you’ve already got Amazon Echo integrated into your home, you can snag a few of these on the cheap to integrate the rest of your house. Alexa is much more robust than Google Home currently, despite Google recently releasing the Google Home Mini that serves as a direct competitor to the Amazon Echo Dot.