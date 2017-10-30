Oct 30th, 2017

If you’re on the fence about the future of virtual assistants, Amazon has made the choice a bit easier by discounting the Echo Dot by $10 bucks so you can snag one for only $40. This probably isn’t the best deal we’ll see on Echo Dot devices with Black Friday so close, but it’s pretty tempting to nab one to try it out next to Google Home.

If you’ve already got Amazon Echo integrated into your home, you can snag a few of these on the cheap to integrate the rest of your house. Alexa is much more robust than Google Home currently, despite Google recently releasing the Google Home Mini that serves as a direct competitor to the Amazon Echo Dot.

Get Amazon Echo Dot Deal
local_offer    Amazon   Deal   Deals   echo dot  

stars Further Reading

Amazon announces $250k Alexa Skill challenge

Deal: Get these AUKEY Bluetooth earbuds for only $20

Amazon's first subscription-based Alexa skill is here

Amazon Key eligible ZIP Codes

6 Reasons to Love or Hate the Amazon Key

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

2

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery Life Review
closePixel 2 XL Battery Life Review

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of a new Android device and we’ve put the Pixel 2 XL’s to the test. Find out what we’ve been getting, including charging times, in our Battery Life Review!

3

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

4

more_vertSamsung's latest wearables are now available
closeYou can buy the Samsung Gear Sport and Gear IconX (2018) today!

Samsung has officially released two of its latest wearables with the Samsung Gear Sport and Samsung Gear IconX (2018).

5

more_vertBest Apps & Games This Week
close5 Best Android Apps of the Week (October 2017 #3)

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff.

6

more_vertPixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 Seconds
closePixel 2 XL Battery: 0 to 100 in 9,780 seconds

How long does it take to fully charge the Pixel 2 XL? It’s a lot slower than you think. Check out the post for a detailed breakdown.

7

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!

8

more_vertSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

After last year’s model went up in smoke (literally), Samsung has a lot riding on this year’s Galaxy Note 8. Does it sit comfortably at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup? Check out our review to find out.

9

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks
close80+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks

We take a look at all of the different features offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and have compiled a list of the best tips & tricks for you to make the best of your device.

10

more_vertT-Mobile's upcoming Galaxy S8 Active passes through FCC
closeT-Mobile’s still unofficial Galaxy S8 Active passes through the FCC

The T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 Active is almost here. The phone just passed through the FCC with support for T-Mobile’s network, including Band 66 and 71.