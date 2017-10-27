Oct 27th, 2017

Xiaomi could launch the Global Stable ROM of MIUI 9, the latest version of its popular MIUI Android skin, as soon as the first week of November, reports FoneArena—and we have to say, that seems feasible seeing as the firm has been releasing beta versions of the firmware for a while now.

We did some digging, but we weren’t able to uncover any evidence that supports FoneArena‘s claim. All we found was a statement from Xiaomi informing users that it was forced to suspend this week’s closed and public beta releases. We don’t know why, though.

Could it be that the company decided against rolling out a fresh build of the beta this week because the final version is set to start making the rounds next week? It’s possible, but it’s far from confirmed. With that in mind, it would be best to take the alleged release period with a pinch of salt.

MIUI 9 is set to introduce a number of much-requested new features, including a Smart Assistant, Split Screen and Quick Switch. It should also bundle a number of bug fixes, stability improvements and speed optimizations, which have all been designed to improve the fluidity of the firmware.

What devices will receive MIUI 9?

Xiaomi’s still yet to reveal which of its smartphones will receive the upcoming MIUI 9 update, but that hasn’t stopped the folks over at FoneArena from putting together a list of devices they think will be eligible for the upgrade. Check it out below.

  • Mi Max
  • Mi Max 2
  • Mi Mix
  • Mi Mix 2
  • Mi Prime
  • Mi 5/4/4i/3
  • Redmi Note 4/3/Prime
  • Redmi 4/4A
  • Redmi 3S/Prime/Plus
  • Redmi 2/Prime
