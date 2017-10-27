Oct 27th, 2017

Uber has launched a new feature that should make your commute a little bit easier: Multi-Destination. The tool allows you to add up to three stops to your journey, eliminating the need to enter a new address after you reach each destination, and best of all, you can still split the fare with friends.

What’s particularly neat about Multi-Destination is that you don’t need to specify stops before you start your trip. You can, instead, add—or remove—additional destinations while you’re sitting in the back of your driver’s vehicle, with directions automatically syncing to their handset.

Multi-Destination is already in use in a number of major cities worldwide, including London (for now), but will roll out more widely in the coming weeks. To see if it’s available in your location, open Uber, then tap Where to? If a little + symbol appears, you’re ready to start adding more destinations.

