Oct 27th, 2017

Twitter can be a fun place to hang out online, but it can also be a very toxic place. This is a known problem that Twitter has been trying to solve for years. Starting next month, Twitter will be rolling out some new and (hopefully) improved safety tools.

The changes include an expanded definition of non-consensual nudity, hateful imagery won’t be allowed in profile photos or headers, and posting private information is not allowed. Private information can include credit card information, social security or other national ID numbers, private home addresses and non-public personal phone numbers and email addresses.

These new changes will go into effect on November 22nd. You can check out Twitter’s blog post for more details about how this will affect your Twitter usage.
local_offer    Twitter  

stars Further Reading

Twitter tests new 280 character limit for tweets

Twitter gets sunset timer

How to use Lite apps

Twitter to launch 24/7 live video

Twitter introduces Lite mode

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

2

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

4

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

5

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.

6

more_vertT-Mobile's upcoming Galaxy S8 Active passes through FCC
closeT-Mobile’s still unofficial Galaxy S8 Active passes through the FCC

The T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 Active is almost here. The phone just passed through the FCC with support for T-Mobile’s network, including Band 66 and 71.

7

more_vertNew leaks confirm specs for the upcoming HTC

closeNew leaks confirm specs for the upcoming HTC U11 Plus

Evan Blass has leaked the specifications for the upcoming HTC U11 Plus, which is expected to include a 6-inch bezel-less display along with up to 128GB of storage.

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks
close80+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks

We take a look at all of the different features offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and have compiled a list of the best tips & tricks for you to make the best of your device.

9

more_vertSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

After last year’s model went up in smoke (literally), Samsung has a lot riding on this year’s Galaxy Note 8. Does it sit comfortably at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup? Check out our review to find out.

10

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!