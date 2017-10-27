Twitter can be a fun place to hang out online, but it can also be a very toxic place. This is a known problem that Twitter has been trying to solve for years. Starting next month, Twitter will be rolling out some new and (hopefully) improved safety tools.

The changes include an expanded definition of non-consensual nudity, hateful imagery won’t be allowed in profile photos or headers, and posting private information is not allowed. Private information can include credit card information, social security or other national ID numbers, private home addresses and non-public personal phone numbers and email addresses.

These new changes will go into effect on November 22nd. You can check out Twitter’s blog post for more details about how this will affect your Twitter usage.