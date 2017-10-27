Facebook has introduced new features for groups that should make them better than ever. The work was inspired by a Communities Summit event the company held for the first time ever in Chicago earlier this year.

Here’s all that’s coming as a result:

Welcome Posts: For admins, welcoming new members and making them feel supported is critical to building community. To help them introduce new members to the group, admins can now write a welcome post that will automatically tag new joiners.

Furthermore, Facebook wants to encourage the leaders of some of Facebook’s most meaningful group types — including local city and neighborhood groups, pregnancy and parenting groups, animal and pet groups, and occupation-focused groups — to keep interactions, conversations, and feedbacks about running Facebook groups.

As such, they’ve cheekily invited those leaders to a Facebook group to keep all of that going. The result will hopefully be even more insight into groups and their needs, which should, in turn, make for a robust tool as time goes on.

via Facebook