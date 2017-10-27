Oct 27th, 2017

Netflix binges don’t have to mean an end to productivity anymore. The latest version of the app supports picture-in-picture on Android 8.1 Oreo, allowing you to watch your favorite movies and TV shows while using other apps simultaneously.

Picture-in-picture has been baked into Oreo since Google made its preview releases available to developers. However, it hasn’t properly taken off yet because the biggest video titles have been slow to add support. One of them, Netflix, has finally delivered.

This allows you to switch to a floating, picture-in-picture window when watching content, then open other apps and do other things in the background. To use it, simply hit the home button while a movie or TV show is playing, and picture-in-picture will be automatically be activated.

There’s just one thing that could prevent you from using it: You need to have Android 8.1 Oreo installed on your device, which essentially makes this feature exclusive to Pixel owners for now. It’s unclear why Android 8.0, which does have picture-in-picture support, isn’t compatible.

You will also need the latest version of the Netflix app, which is available from Google Play via the link below.

Netflix for Android
