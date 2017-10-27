On November 2nd, HTC will be unveiling an all-new device, of which, we are expecting to see the HTC U11 Plus unveiled. This device is expected to be the first to include an 18:9 display offered by HTC and the company has been teasing the device leading up to next week’s announcement.

You’ll believe it all on 11.02.2017 pic.twitter.com/9NRTWeWM9u — HTC (@htc) October 27, 2017

Earlier this week, HTC showed everyone a sneak peek of what the back of the phone will look like, and today, we get a look at the front. When paying close attention, you can see that the U11 Plus will indeed come with a bezel-less display, with the bottom bezel being almost non-existent, save for just a little chin.

As for other specs for the U11 Plus, we are expecting to see the Snapdragon 835 SoC powering the device, coupled with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM along with 64GB or 128GB of storage. The display itself should measure in at 6-inches and feature a WQHD+ resolution, which would be gorgeous alongside the bezel-less design.

Maybe this is the rumored HTC ‘muskie’ that Google nixed before opting for LG’s design for the Pixel 2 XL . Let us know what you think in the comments below.