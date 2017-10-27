When you think of Caterpillar, you don’t typically think of smartphones. But the company has been producing rugged Android devices for the field for years now, and it just announced its latest. The Cat S41 brings improved internals, and a massive 5,000mAh battery.

We’ll get to the specifications in a minute, because let’s face it, if you’re interested in a Caterpillar phone, you want to know how strong it is first. The Cat S41 has been MIL-SPEC 810G tested, which means it can withstand drops onto concrete from up to 5 feet and 9 inches without breaking.

It can also withstand heat and cold better than almost any other smartphone on the market, and it’s IP68-rated for dust- and water-resistance. Beneath its Gorilla Glass 5 display, which measures 5-inches and has a 1080p resolution, you’ll find fairly decent specifications.

The device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek processor clocked at 2.3GHz and 3GB of RAM. It has 32GB of internal storage — plus a microSD card slot for expansion — as well as a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, an 8-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Not only will that battery keep you going all day long, but it has “Battery Share” technology. That means you can plug other devices into the S41 to charge them up on the go.

The S41 is priced at $449, and it’s available to order now from the Caterpillar website.