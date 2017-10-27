Oct 27th, 2017

Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. NavBar Animations

NavBar Animations is a fun app that can add some life to your boring navigation bar. You can apply a variety of colorful and playful animations that appear every time you interact with the nav bar. The app doesn’t require root to work. Just pick something fun and apply it.

DOWNLOAD: NavBar Animations

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.5/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

2. LaunchBoard

LaunchBoard is a replacement for the app drawer in your launcher. Instead of a long grid of app icons, LaunchBoard is simply a keyboard. Just tap a letter and all the apps that start with that letter will appear. It’s a much faster way to find and launch the apps in your drawer.

DOWNLOAD: LaunchBoard

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. Another Widget

The new Pixel 2 Launcher has a widget at the top of the home screen that displays the date, calendar events, and weather. It’s a very simple and nice-looking widget. If you want the same look on your non- Pixel phone, Another Widget has all of the same functionality, plus more.

DOWNLOAD: Another Widget

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: No
  • Rating: 3.9/5
  • Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

4. Flappy Dunk

Flappy Dunk obviously takes some inspiration from Flappy Bird, but it’s different. There are two things you have to do: get the ball through the hoops and avoid the ground. All you do is tap to jump. You can earn extra points by swishing shots. If you miss a hoop or touch the ground, you lose.

DOWNLOAD: Flappy Dunk

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.6/5
  • Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

5. Mmm Fingers 2

In this game, monsters want to eat your finger. It’s your job to stop that from happening, but you have to keep your finger on the screen. Drag your finger around to avoid the monsters, but watch out, sometimes they move in unpredictable ways. Your reflexes must be on high alert.

DOWNLOAD: Mmm Fingers 2

  • Price: Free
  • In-app Purchases: Yes
  • Rating: 4.4/5
  • Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

More Best Apps & Games

Our Download This series includes the best apps and games you should be downloading. We also have more lists for the best apps and games on Android. Check them out below!
local_offer    Best Android Apps   Download This  

stars Further Reading

Best Apps & Games This Week

Best Apps & Games of the Week

Best Games of the Month

Best Apps & Games This Week

Best Apps of the Month

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

2

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

3

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

4

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

5

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

6

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

7

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.

8

more_vertT-Mobile's upcoming Galaxy S8 Active passes through FCC
closeT-Mobile’s still unofficial Galaxy S8 Active passes through the FCC

The T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 Active is almost here. The phone just passed through the FCC with support for T-Mobile’s network, including Band 66 and 71.

9

more_vertNew leaks confirm specs for the upcoming HTC

closeNew leaks confirm specs for the upcoming HTC U11 Plus

Evan Blass has leaked the specifications for the upcoming HTC U11 Plus, which is expected to include a 6-inch bezel-less display along with up to 128GB of storage.

10

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks
close80+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks

We take a look at all of the different features offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and have compiled a list of the best tips & tricks for you to make the best of your device.