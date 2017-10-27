Every week, hundreds of new Android apps and games are submitted to the Play Store. If you’re not paying attention 24/7, it’s easy to miss some of the best stuff. Each week we will highlight five of the best new or overlooked apps and games. You’re sure to find some hidden gems in these recommendations. Go forth and download!

1. NavBar Animations

NavBar Animations is a fun app that can add some life to your boring navigation bar. You can apply a variety of colorful and playful animations that appear every time you interact with the nav bar. The app doesn’t require root to work. Just pick something fun and apply it.

DOWNLOAD: NavBar Animations Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.5/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

2. LaunchBoard

LaunchBoard is a replacement for the app drawer in your launcher. Instead of a long grid of app icons, LaunchBoard is simply a keyboard. Just tap a letter and all the apps that start with that letter will appear. It’s a much faster way to find and launch the apps in your drawer.

DOWNLOAD: LaunchBoard Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 1,000 – 5,000

3. Another Widget

The new Pixel 2 Launcher has a widget at the top of the home screen that displays the date, calendar events, and weather. It’s a very simple and nice-looking widget. If you want the same look on your non- Pixel phone, Another Widget has all of the same functionality, plus more.

DOWNLOAD: Another Widget Price: Free

In-app Purchases: No

Rating: 3.9/5

Installs: 50,000 – 100,000

4. Flappy Dunk

Flappy Dunk obviously takes some inspiration from Flappy Bird, but it’s different. There are two things you have to do: get the ball through the hoops and avoid the ground. All you do is tap to jump. You can earn extra points by swishing shots. If you miss a hoop or touch the ground, you lose.

DOWNLOAD: Flappy Dunk Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.6/5

Installs: 1,000,000 – 5,000,000

5. Mmm Fingers 2

In this game, monsters want to eat your finger. It’s your job to stop that from happening, but you have to keep your finger on the screen. Drag your finger around to avoid the monsters, but watch out, sometimes they move in unpredictable ways. Your reflexes must be on high alert.

DOWNLOAD: Mmm Fingers 2 Price: Free

In-app Purchases: Yes

Rating: 4.4/5

Installs: 10,000 – 50,000

