Oct 27th, 2017

Android Wear owners have had a tough year, as Google botched the launch of Android Wear 2.0, and there have been various issues plaguing devices. This has also been compounded by the fact there haven’t been that many Android Wear smartwatches launched over the course of 2017.

One of the biggest software issues plaguing smartwatches this year has been for those who set recurring reminders. Google has said that it has fixed the issue on multiple occasions, but that simply has not been the case as users have still been posting on Google’s product forums.

Today, Google confirmed that a fix has been implemented in Android Wear via the Google app. According to a Community Manager, the issue has been fixed with “Reminders marked as done”, provided that you have updated to the latest Google application via the Play Store.

The funny thing here is that folks have updated the Google app, but are still claiming that reminders are broken. Some instances state that it happens if the initial reminder is snoozed. If you want to chime in, hit the link below to state your case at the Google Product Forums, and let us know if the issues have been solved for you.

[Google Product Forums]
local_offer    Android Wear  

stars Further Reading

Android Wear can now add new features through the Play Store

Android Wear quietly removed from Google Store

Android Wear 2.0 comes to the ZenWatch 3

Armani creates an Android Wear watch

Deal: LG Watch Style for $180

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

2

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

3

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

4

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

5

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.

6

more_vertT-Mobile's upcoming Galaxy S8 Active passes through FCC
closeT-Mobile’s still unofficial Galaxy S8 Active passes through the FCC

The T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 Active is almost here. The phone just passed through the FCC with support for T-Mobile’s network, including Band 66 and 71.

7

more_vertNew leaks confirm specs for the upcoming HTC

closeNew leaks confirm specs for the upcoming HTC U11 Plus

Evan Blass has leaked the specifications for the upcoming HTC U11 Plus, which is expected to include a 6-inch bezel-less display along with up to 128GB of storage.

8

more_vertGalaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks
close80+ Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Tips & Tricks

We take a look at all of the different features offered by the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and have compiled a list of the best tips & tricks for you to make the best of your device.

9

more_vertSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review
closeSamsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

After last year’s model went up in smoke (literally), Samsung has a lot riding on this year’s Galaxy Note 8. Does it sit comfortably at the top of Samsung’s smartphone lineup? Check out our review to find out.

10

more_vertLG V30 Giveaway!
closeWin an LG V30 from LG and Phandroid!

We’ve teamed up with LG to give one lucky Phandroid reader a brand new LG V30 of their own!