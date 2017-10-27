Amazon is hoping to expand Alexa’s skillset with a new developer challenge with up to $250,000 in rewards for the best skills. This challenge is dedicated to creating Alexa skills that are designed for kids under age 13. Amazon is giving all participants a limited-edition Echo Dot, but it will choose twenty finalists to take home a $5,000 prize and see their skill promoted.

There are a few prize divisions for developers who are interested in participating.

Grand Prize – The grand prize winner will receive $20,000 in addition to their $5,000 finalist prize for a total of $25,000 cash. The grand prize winner will also receive a trophy.

Bonus Prize – Kid Favorite, Parent Approved: The winner for the best skill as voted by kids and parents will receive an additional $5,000 for a total of $10,000 in cash.

Bonus Prize – Best Skill by High School Students: Skill must be developed by individual or team between ages 13-18 and must be enrolled in a high school in the US. They will receive a $10,000 cash prize.

Bonus Prize – Best Skill by University Students: Winning individuals or team members must be enrolled at a University in the US and will receive a $10,000 prize.

Bonus Prize – Best Skill Designed for Echo Show: This prize will award $5,000 for the best Alexa skill for kids designed specifically for Amazon's newest Echo Show device.

Amazon is announcing Round 1 of the challenge now, where contestants will have 11 weeks to build and submit their Alexa skill for certification. The last day to submit is January 10. Round 2 will start when Amazon picks the 20 finalists and the winners will be announced on February 28.