Xiaomi is planning a brand new smartphone series that will arrive this November. In a teaser on its official forum, the Chinese company has posted an image that hints at a strong focus on fast-charging and stellar selfie images.

Xiaomi launched a brand new smartphone, the Mi Mix 2, just two weeks ago. The flagship device was built specifically for the Indian market, and is the most expensive one yet, thanks to a gorgeous edge-to-edge display, high-end features, and a premium design.

The company isn’t done yet.

“We have some exciting news to share with you!, it confirms in a post on its official forum. “Coming your way is a brand new series on 2nd November #YourBestSelfie and it indeed includes something you have been impatiently waiting for.”

The post is accompanied by a teaser image with the tagline “#YourBestSelfie.” It features a lightning bolt and bright white ring that hint at fast-charging technology — likely Quick Charge 3.0 — and a cutting-edge front-facing camera.

That’s all we know for now, but Xiaomi promises daily teasers from now until launch day.