Oct 26th, 2017

For this year’s Google Pixel 2 XL, Google partnered with LG to use their new POLED technology instead of Samsung’s AMOLED displays that have gone into previous devices. Samsung is the undisputed king of AMOLED displays and LG has taken investments from both Apple and Google to ramp up production of their own POLED displays.

However, the quality of LG Display’s delivered POLED displays for the Pixel 2 XL don’t exactly inspire confidence when compared side-by-side to other phones (that coincidentally use Samsung displays). So it’s no surprise that Samsung is taking a swipe at both Google and LG with its latest ad, which highlights the numerous nice things YouTube personalities have said about Samsung’s screens.

Flossy Carter’s soothing voice proclaims “if you guys use Samsung devices, you know they make the best display” as MKBHD highlights the fact that he believes the Samsung Galaxy S8 stands out in a crowd of smartphones that all look the same. It’s a clever jab at the Pixel 2 XL’s screen problems, especially after Google was cheeky about the removal of the headphone jack from the iPhone 7.

Samsung had its fair share of criticism with the Galaxy Note 7, but now it’s back to dishing it out as LG tries to play catch up with their POLED screens.

