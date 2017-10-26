Oct 26th, 2017

Samsung has an incubator for startups called C-Lab. They have helped produce products from startups that wouldn’t normally have the resources to do it on their own. Today, C-Lab announced seven new startups created by Samsung employees.

Here are the seven products:

  • Hyperity – use a virtual monitor for your phone or computer in VR
  • Linkface – VR solution that detects eye and facial movement to control VR content
  • PIXELRO – Vision correction solution for smartphones that replaces glasses
  • BlueFeel – portable air purifier that doesn’t block your mouth
  • Defind – shoe service that uses a 3D scan to buy shoes that fit online
  • Soft Launch – Social media-based recommendation service to combat fake reviews
  • 1Drop – Low-cost blood glucose measurement using LED camera

These products will be spun off as individual companies on October 31st. Check this page for more info about the projects.
local_offer    Samsung   Samsung C-Lab  

stars Further Reading

Samsung mocks Pixel 2 XL display troubles with new ad

Samsung announces a new tablet for the US

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Review

Samsung Oreo updates coming in 2018

Flight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8

stars Popular this Weeklaunch

1

more_vertWhy Not to Buy Android TV with Chromecast
close4 Reasons not to buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in

While smart TV makers are keen on wowing you with the promise of “Netflix and Chill” at the click of a button, we’re going to buck the trend and take the stance that you shouldn’t buy an Android TV with Chromecast built-in.

2

more_vertGoogle won't punish those who root the Pixel 2
closeGoogle won’t void the warranty on your rooted Pixel 2

Google customer support has confirmed that the company will not void the warranty for any Pixel 2 or Pixel 2 XL owners who have rooted their devices.

3

more_vertPre-order page for OnePlus 5T reveals specs
closePre-order page for the OnePlus 5T gives us a peek at specs

A new pre-order page for the OnePlus 5T appeared online before quickly being removed. However, it gave us a brief look at the specs for the upcoming device.

4

more_vertFlight passengers surprised with free Galaxy Note 8
closeSamsung just handed out 200 Galaxy Note 8 devices on a night flight

Late night passengers on an Iberia flight in Spain got a surprise when they were handed a brand new Galaxy Note 8.

5

more_vertOnePlus 5T leaked renders show rear fingerprint sensor
closeNew OnePlus 5T render shows fingerprint sensor on back [RUMOR]

The OnePlus 5T rumor mill has been churning lately and these latest images with a fingerprint sensor on the back fuel that fire.

6

more_vertPixel 2 doesn't stand up well in durability test
closePixel 2 looks pretty fragile in this torture test for durability [VIDEO]

Zack of JerryRigEverything finally got his hands on the Pixel 2 and puts it through his classic torture test. The Pixel 2…. does poorly.

7

more_vertPixel 2 shipped out that failed factory quality control
closeGoogle shipped a Pixel 2 that failed its quality control inspection

Someone pre-ordered the Pixel 2 (non-XL) and got a device that didn’t meet the factory’s quality control standards. This has been a very disappointing launch for Google.

8

more_vertThe Essential Phone is now priced at $499
closeThe Essential Phone is now permanently discounted to $499

As the company seemingly struggles with sales, the Essential Phone has been discounted by $200, bringing the price down to just $499.

9

more_vertMade for Google page is live
closeThe “Made for Google” site is live with accessories from over 20 partners

Google has updated the Made for Google website with a list of 22 brands that are included in the program.

10

more_vertT-Mobile's upcoming Galaxy S8 Active passes through FCC
closeT-Mobile’s still unofficial Galaxy S8 Active passes through the FCC

The T-Mobile variant of the Galaxy S8 Active is almost here. The phone just passed through the FCC with support for T-Mobile’s network, including Band 66 and 71.