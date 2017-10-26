Samsung has an incubator for startups called C-Lab. They have helped produce products from startups that wouldn’t normally have the resources to do it on their own. Today, C-Lab announced seven new startups created by Samsung employees.

Here are the seven products:

Hyperity – use a virtual monitor for your phone or computer in VR

Linkface – VR solution that detects eye and facial movement to control VR content

PIXELRO – Vision correction solution for smartphones that replaces glasses

BlueFeel – portable air purifier that doesn’t block your mouth

Defind – shoe service that uses a 3D scan to buy shoes that fit online

Soft Launch – Social media-based recommendation service to combat fake reviews

1Drop – Low-cost blood glucose measurement using LED camera

These products will be spun off as individual companies on October 31st. Check this page for more info about the projects.