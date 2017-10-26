Google has been receiving a ton of flak over the display found on the Pixel 2 XL . The Pixel 2 is immune from these criticisms (using a traditional Samsung display with over saturated colors) but the larger model — which sources their p-OLED display panels from LG — has been receiving the most criticism.

Everything from a muted color palette (which is by design), to poor viewing angles (with extremely blue tilt shift), even reports of possible burn-in (but more than likely just image retention) has been the biggest causes of concern inside forums, Reddit, even full on editorials demanding Google stop selling the phone and/or recall the device altogether. Is it overblown? Now that I finally have the phone in my possession and have spent over 24 hours with it, I can say unequivocally… yes.

We actually discussed this topic a bit in our Phancast — video embedded above — and while the display is most certainly a downside, it’s by no means defective or killing my overall enjoyment with the Pixel 2 XL. I will, however, take off some points — it’s by no means a deal breaker. At least not for me. You can hear more of my thoughts in my First Impressions video above.