Oct 26th, 2017

Earlier this week we reported on a strange clicking noise that some Pixel 2 owners reported on their devices. It was described as sounding like the ticking of the second hand on a watch and seemed to be most prevalent on Pixel 2 devices, though there are some reports of a high-frequency sound emitting from some Pixel 2 XL units.

Some ingenious forum posters shared that the clicking sound is related to the NFC feature on the phones and that turning it off makes it go away completely. That’s inconvenient if you use Android Pay frequently, so thankfully Google has addressed this issue on its Product Forums today.

A software update is on the way to fix this issue “in the coming weeks.”

We are validating a software update to address faint clicking sounds on some Pixel 2 devices. The update will be made available in the coming weeks. The clicking noise being reported does not affect the performance of your device but if you find it bothersome you can temporarily turn off NFC in Settings > Connected devices > NFC.

If you have a Pixel 2 device, have you noticed yours making a ticking sound when you hold it to your ear with NFC enabled? Some users on the Google Product Forums have stated they’ve been able to RMA the device because of the issue, so it’ll be interesting to see Google’s software fix.
