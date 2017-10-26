In case you weren’t aware, OnePlus is not actually a standalone company. It’s owned by Oppo, one of the largest Chinese manufacturers in the world, and is where OnePlus gets a lot of its ideas and implementations for various devices.

This brings us the upcoming Oppo R11s, which has been listed on Oppo’s website a few days ahead of its official announcement on November 2nd. The device will be offered in three color arrangements and is expected to be nestled in the mid-range market with the Snapdragon 660 SoC and 4GB of RAM.

However, the real story here comes thanks to the 18:9 display AMOLED display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080. Since Oppo is the parent company at OnePlus, we can deduce that this may be our first look at what’s to come from the rumored OnePlus 5T .

This especially rings true after we got a glimpse of a promotional image for the device, which showed the removal of the front-facing fingerprint scanner, along with some rather slim bezels. Plus, if you just look at the rear of the Oppo R11s, you can already see the resemblances between it and the OnePlus 5 which is currently unavailable to purchase.

Nonetheless, the OnePlus 5T is said to be announced sometime next month, and Carl Pei has already started teasing an unknown device on Twitter. So let us know what you think about the Oppo R11s and if you’re hoping that the OnePlus 5T features a similar build with an 18:9 display.

