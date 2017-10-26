We don’t normally make a big deal about Oppo devices around these parts. Not because there’s anything wrong their hardware, it’s just that they’re typically geared toward Asian markets and aren’t easily accessible in the US. Not unless you consider OnePlus’ flagships which use mostly the same hardware as a flagship Oppo device, only with a few tweaks and (much) cleaner software.

When rumors began circulating about the Oppo F5, our ears perked after it was rumored that OnePlus would be using the same design for the upcoming OnePlus 5T . Today, the Oppo F5 was made official and we can finally see the device in all its glory. This could be an early preview of sorts on what we can expect to see from the OnePlus 5T rumored to launch next month.

The stand out feature of the Oppo F5 is the 6-inch 2160×1080 LCD display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It’s big, beautiful, and the bezels are so small that Oppo was forced to place the fingerprint sensor on the back.

Another important spec is the phone’s camera hardware. The Oppo F5 features a 16MP f/1.8 shooter on the back, while a 20MP f/2.0 camera sits on the front for extremely detailed selfies and facial recognition. The front facing camera features a 1/2.8-inch sensor and various “AI” beauty tricks to brighten eyes, and highlight various facial characteristics. Yes, there’s even a Portrait Mode for that virtual shallow depth of field look that’s all the rage these days.

The Oppo F5 is being powered by an MediaTek octo-core Helio P23 processor (MT6763T) and like most devices these days, will come in two storage configurations: 32GB of storage paired with 4GB of RAM, or 64GB and 6GB. There’s also a 3,200mAh battery inside, micro SD slot, headphone jack, and everything runs on Android 7.1 (ColorOS 3.2).

You can pre-order the Oppo F5 starting tomorrow in the Philippines for around $308 where it will officially go on sale on November 4th. Of course, if this does end up becoming the OnePlus 5T, we expect big changes will be made to the internal hardware and software. To learn more about the phone (and possibly get an early preview of the OnePlus 5T), check out Oppo’s official landing page for the phone here.



