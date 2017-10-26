If you’d rather be tucked up with a great game than out trick-or-treating this Halloween, NVIDIA has some great deals on Shield titles that you need to check out. The company has slashed up to 80 percent off some of its biggest releases, including Doom 3 and Resident Evil 5.

There are ten games to choose from, though two of them are GeForce NOW titles that require a subscription. The discounts are good from Friday, October 27 through Halloween on Tuesday, October 31. Here’s the full list of included games:

Android:

GeForce NOW:

Sadly, you won’t find similar price cuts on Shield hardware itself. However, you can now buy a Shield TV without a controller for $179, which is $20 less than the original package.