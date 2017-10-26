Logitech Circle is a security camera that can be used in a variety of situations. It’s a well designed little camera, and now it supports Google Assistant. The Circle 2 and original Circle now work with all the devices where you can find Google Assistant. That includes Google Home and your phone.

You’ll need a Chromecast or a TV with Chromecast built in to access this. You can say “OK Google, show me the front door camera” and the video feed will be displayed on your connected TV. This can be initiated on any device with Google Assistant. Now, you can have your very own security command station like in the movies. The feature is available today in the U.S. and other countries soon.

[via Logitech]