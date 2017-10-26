Needless to say, the first couple of weeks since the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL have launched haven’t been the best of times for the big G. While the Pixel 2 is seemingly a perfect device, save for the huge chin and forehead, the Pixel 2 XL has been plagued with a myriad of issues.

The biggest of these issues has been the different cases of #screengate which started with a blue tint that was visible from when changing the viewing angle of the display. The second is the screen burn-in appearing on devices which haven’t even been activated for more than a week.

Well, Google is working on some fun in the background and now has officially responded to all of the controversy that has been taking place over the last few weeks. In a few posts that have been published via Google’s support forums, various Google employees have offered some explanations for what’s going on, while giving users some hope for change.

The first issue discussed was regarding the display, but curiously, nothing was mentioned regarding the blue tint “issue”. Instead, Google’s VP of Engineering, Seang Chau, stated that an upcoming software update will add the ability for the navigation bar buttons to be faded in and out, while also decreasing the maximum brightness of the display.

And based on the recent feedback, we’re adding a new mode for more saturated colors, which will be made available via a software update to both Pixel 2 phones in the next few weeks.

As for the bland and muted color palette, Google VP of Product Managment, Mario Queiroz, confirmed that the company will be adding a new “saturated color mode” which should provide a more vibrant look. It seems this may be made available in Android 8.1, as Google has started seeding out the latest beta version to Pixel owners.

A rather important piece of information shared by Queiroz should definitely make Pixel 2 and 2 XL owners rejoice.

We’re very confident that the Pixel 2 delivers an exceptional smartphone experience, and to give users peace of mind, every Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL will now come with a 2-year warranty worldwide.

This means that you don’t have to worry about spending any extra dough on warranty plan for the latest Pixel device, as Google will be offering a 2-year warranty for free. This is absolutely great news, regardless of what issues are being experienced.

Finally, a community manager provided a short comment about the “buzzing” noises that are emitting from devices. This is apparently caused by the NFC chip, and a software fix will be coming which should remove these noises, but if it’s too bothersome, you can simply turn off the NFC capabilities in the meantime.

Sound off in the comments below to let us know what you think about this latest announcement, and if this has changed your mind about picking up a Pixel 2 XL for yourself.

[Google Product Forums]