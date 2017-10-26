Here’s something spooky fun to try with your children this Halloween. Before you head out trick-or-treating, gather your family round your Google Home, then eerily whisper: “Hey Google, let’s get spooky.” Make sure it’s loud enough for the unit’s main microphone to pick up, though.

If your Google Home is connected to a set of smart lights, they should then perform a neat little Halloween-themed show. If it isn’t, well, everyone will be standing around in disappointment and you’ll have some explaining to do—so you may want to check it works before attracting a crowd.

Here’s how it should go down: